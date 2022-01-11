Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

