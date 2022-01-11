Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.