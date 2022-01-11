NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, NuShares has traded up 45% against the dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $751,722.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017551 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

