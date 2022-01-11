Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.

NCA stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

