Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.
NCA stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
