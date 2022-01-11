Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NMI opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.