Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years.
NYSE NMI opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
