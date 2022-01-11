Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NSL opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.