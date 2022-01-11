NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) received a C$8.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVA. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up C$1.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.33. 2,723,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

