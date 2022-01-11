NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Trading Up 4.3%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.50. Approximately 217,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 933,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

