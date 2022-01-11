NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 282.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $271.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.56. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

