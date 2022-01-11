NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.