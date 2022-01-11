NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.19.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

