Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $52.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $52,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock remained flat at $$215.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,921,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $204.83 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

