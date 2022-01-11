Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 717 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.76.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 318,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,419,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.