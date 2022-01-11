Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

