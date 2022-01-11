Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 575 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $171.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

