Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 9.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPAD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,664,000.

Shares of OPAD opened at 5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 7.26. Offerpad has a 52-week low of 5.04 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

