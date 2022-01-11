Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $13.90 on Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $13.90 or 0.00032623 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $62.43 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Offshift has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.86 or 0.99990125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00094966 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00032062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.00792694 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

