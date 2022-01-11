Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $359.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Okta posted sales of $234.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,373. Okta has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

