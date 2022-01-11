Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,049 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.