Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

OHI stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

