Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

ONCT opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

