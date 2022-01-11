OneRoot Network Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $486,721.50 and $79,195.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005990 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

