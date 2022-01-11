Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 523,979 shares.The stock last traded at $46.47 and had previously closed at $46.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Open Text by 9.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,564,000 after buying an additional 175,390 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Open Text by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

