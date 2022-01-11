Opium Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Opium has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $76,085.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.98 or 0.07488775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.60 or 1.00183927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

