Oppenheimer Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.67.

Shares of QSR opened at C$73.78 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$69.42 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$73.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

