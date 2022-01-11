Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Shares of Opthea stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

