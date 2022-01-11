Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $208.75 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00062882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005760 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

