ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.50

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

