ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.50

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
