Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.00.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $70.94.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

