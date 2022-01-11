Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 731,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTSKF opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

