Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OB opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Outbrain has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.60 million. Outbrain had a positive return on equity of 406.80% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Outbrain will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

