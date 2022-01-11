Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$48.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.60. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$19.86 and a 52-week high of C$50.27.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -14.70%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

