Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

