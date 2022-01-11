Pallapay Market Capitalization Achieves $13.17 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $262,495.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00081608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.57 or 0.07423023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.43 or 1.00034268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00067953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 514,129,818 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

