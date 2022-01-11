Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.56 and last traded at $122.94. Approximately 9,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 469,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

