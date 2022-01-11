Papp L Roy & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.