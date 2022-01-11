Papp L Roy & Associates Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

