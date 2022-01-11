Parachute Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $755,350.13 and approximately $213,467.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

