Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Paragon 28
