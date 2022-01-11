Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.60

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 119411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,619.04. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,253.97. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,829.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

