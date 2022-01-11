Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of PK opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

