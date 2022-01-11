ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $544.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.97 or 1.00161477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.37 or 0.00824296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

