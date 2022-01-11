Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 550 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,949,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,446,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

