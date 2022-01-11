Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

GSLC opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32.

