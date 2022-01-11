Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

