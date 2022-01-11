Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,688 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHML. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59.

