Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,427 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

NYSE TD opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

