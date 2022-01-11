Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,036. Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

