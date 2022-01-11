Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.98. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Paychex stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $87,256,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $70,057,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

