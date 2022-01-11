Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 24.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

